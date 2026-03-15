Boxer Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

Boxer Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,910 shares during the period. Kymera Therapeutics comprises about 5.8% of Boxer Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $18,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,730,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,622,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 896,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 491,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 272.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 359,847 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $673,733.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 237,483 shares in the company, valued at $21,119,363.19. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 81,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $7,378,582.58. Following the transaction, the director owned 675,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,868,484.33. This represents a 10.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,561 shares of company stock valued at $17,097,428. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $79.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $103.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small?molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease?causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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