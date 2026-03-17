Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS Shares Purchased by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Exact Sciences by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 97,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 39,170 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 66.7% in the third quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,355,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

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Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of -94.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Exact Sciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $103.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.29). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 21st. BTIG Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXAS

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, dedicated to the early detection and prevention of cancer. The company’s flagship product, Cologuard®, is a noninvasive, stool-based DNA screening test for colorectal cancer that was developed in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic. By combining DNA mutation analysis with hemoglobin detection, Cologuard aims to improve screening adherence and identify cancers and precancerous lesions in average-risk adults.

Since its founding in 1995, Exact Sciences has expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal research and development.

Further Reading

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