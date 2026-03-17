Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Rises By 25.2%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,148 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the February 12th total of 12,103 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,581 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,581 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30.

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Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $484.74 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokian Renkaat Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKRKY

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

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Nokian Renkaat Oyj, operating under the Nokian Tyres brand, is a Finnish manufacturer specializing in the design, development and production of tires for passenger cars, SUVs, trucks and heavy machinery. The company is particularly renowned for its winter tire technologies, offering a portfolio that includes studded and studless solutions engineered for snow, ice and challenging weather conditions. Nokian also produces all-season and summer tire lines, catering to a broad range of on-road and off-road applications.

The firm traces its origins to the Finnish Rubber Works founded in 1898 and emerged as an independent tire company following a spin-off from Nokia Corporation in 1988.

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