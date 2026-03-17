Gaimin (GMRX) Trading Up 4.5% This Week

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gaimin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Gaimin has a market cap of $795.04 thousand and $51.52 thousand worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,061.87 or 0.99872703 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin’s launch date was March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 93,942,884,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,162,215,716 tokens. The official message board for Gaimin is gaimin.medium.com. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminglobal. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAIMIN (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GAIMIN has a current supply of 93,942,884,845 with 53,162,215,716 in circulation. The last known price of GAIMIN is 0.0000076 USD and is down -48.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $49,347.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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