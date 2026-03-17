Medifast (NYSE:MED) versus Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Financial Survey

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Medifast and Flowers Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Medifast alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast -4.84% -4.27% -3.37% Flowers Foods 1.59% 16.61% 5.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medifast and Flowers Foods”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast $385.79 million 0.29 -$18.67 million ($1.71) -5.88 Flowers Foods $5.26 billion 0.36 $83.82 million $0.40 22.24

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Medifast. Medifast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flowers Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Medifast has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flowers Foods has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Medifast and Flowers Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast 1 1 0 0 1.50 Flowers Foods 2 4 0 0 1.67

Medifast currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.31%. Flowers Foods has a consensus target price of $12.60, suggesting a potential upside of 41.65%. Given Flowers Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flowers Foods is more favorable than Medifast.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Medifast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Flowers Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Medifast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Flowers Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Medifast pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 65.6%. Flowers Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Medifast pays out -386.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flowers Foods pays out 247.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Flowers Foods has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Medifast is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Medifast on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medifast

(Get Free Report)

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names. The company markets its products through point-of-sale transactions, as well as through ecommerce platform. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates bakeries. Its customers include national and regional restaurants, institutions and foodservice distributors, and retail in-store bakeries; wholesale distributors; mass merchandisers, supermarkets, vending outlets, and convenience stores; quick-serve chains, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies; and public health care, military commissaries, and prisons, and other governmental institutions. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.