TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) & Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Critical Survey

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Alps Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Alps Electric shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alps Electric and TNR Technical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alps Electric 1 0 0 1 2.50 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alps Electric 5.06% 5.32% 2.99% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alps Electric and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Alps Electric and TNR Technical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alps Electric $6.50 billion 0.42 $249.72 million $3.36 7.86 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alps Electric has higher revenue and earnings than TNR Technical.

Summary

Alps Electric beats TNR Technical on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alps Electric

(Get Free Report)

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company’s products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor. Its products for the automotive market comprises TACT and detector switches, Encoder, aspherical glass lens with metal holder, HAPTIC reactor, trimagic converter, current sensor, magnetic sensor, millimeter-wave sensor, GNSS module, 5G NR module, power window switch, electric shifter, sound system, cabin controller, smart door trim, electric shifter, integrated display, premium sound speakers, and customized car products. The company also provides systems development, office, and financing and leasing services, as well as transportation, storage, and forwarding services. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. in January 2019. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About TNR Technical

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TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

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