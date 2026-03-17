Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0805 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $612.62 million and approximately $14.74 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0805 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,330.97 or 0.03143328 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00013866 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00005428 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,936,573,751 coins and its circulating supply is 7,606,273,751 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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