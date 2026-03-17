Critical Survey: Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) vs. Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW)

Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) and Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Traws Pharma and Aditxt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traws Pharma 3,028.25% -2,883.04% 512.82% Aditxt -684,001.00% -461.78% -80.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Traws Pharma and Aditxt”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Traws Pharma $230,000.00 73.30 -$166.52 million $97.30 0.02 Aditxt $130,000.00 1.12 -$34.45 million ($1,387.93) 0.00

Aditxt has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Traws Pharma. Aditxt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Traws Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Traws Pharma has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aditxt has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Traws Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Aditxt shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Traws Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Aditxt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Traws Pharma and Aditxt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traws Pharma 1 1 1 1 2.50 Aditxt 1 0 0 0 1.00

Traws Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 279.15%. Given Traws Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Traws Pharma is more favorable than Aditxt.

Summary

Traws Pharma beats Aditxt on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Traws Pharma

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Traws Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecule oral product candidates for respiratory viral diseases and cancer. The company is developing investigational novel therapies for influenza and COVID19 that are designed to address treatment resistance, such as TRX01 (travatrelvir), a Mpro/3CL inhibitor in development for the treatment of COVID19; and TRX100 (viroxavir), an endonuclease inhibitor in development for the treatment of pandemic influenza. It is also developing narazaciclib, a multi-kinase CDK4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with cancer, with or without co-administration of letrozole to define the recommended phase 2 dose for further development in endometrial cancer; and oral rigosertib, which is administered alone or in combination for investigation in various cancers. The company was formerly known as Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Traws Pharma, Inc. in April 2024. Traws Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About Aditxt

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Aditxt, Inc., a biotech company, engages in the development and commercialization of technologies that focus on improving the health through monitoring and modulating the immune systems. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its tissues. It also develops ADI-100 for skin grafting, psoriasis, type 1 diabetes, and multiple sclerosis. Aditxt, Inc. has a license agreement with Loma Linda University and Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was formerly known as ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aditxt, Inc. in July 2021. Aditxt, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

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