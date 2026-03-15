California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 62,346 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,346 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $377,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key ServiceNow News

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $113.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.25 and a 200 day moving average of $155.23. The company has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $376,141.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,367.97. The trade was a 31.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.06.

Read Our Latest Report on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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