Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,398 FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTAI. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 79,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 396.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,730,000 after purchasing an additional 664,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

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FTAI Aviation Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $222.24 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $81.45 and a 1-year high of $323.51. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.80.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $662.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.37 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 257.07%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $220.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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