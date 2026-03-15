Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Holcim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Holcim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th.

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About Holcim

OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17. Holcim has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

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Holcim is a global building materials and solutions company headquartered in Switzerland that produces and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt and a range of prefabricated and construction-related products and services. Its offerings are aimed at construction and infrastructure markets, serving contractors, developers, municipalities and industrial customers with materials for residential, commercial and civil engineering projects.

The company traces its modern form to the 2015 combination of Swiss cement maker Holcim and France’s Lafarge, which created one of the world’s largest building-materials groups; the combined enterprise later simplified its name to Holcim.

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