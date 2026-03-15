AT&T Inc. $T Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,407 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in AT&T were worth $13,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,139,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,376 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $2,228,655,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,607,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,852,765,000 after purchasing an additional 370,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,823,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

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AT&T Stock Up 1.3%

T stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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