AT&T Inc. $T Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,407 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in AT&T were worth $13,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,139,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,376 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $2,228,655,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,607,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,852,765,000 after purchasing an additional 370,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,823,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Up 1.3%
T stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.
AT&T News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management unveiled a $250 billion multi-year plan to upgrade AT&T into an essential AI-era connectivity platform, led by Jeff McElfresh — a long-term growth narrative that supports higher revenue opportunity from enterprise AI, edge and hyperscaler connectivity. Meet the executive behind AT&T’s $250 billion bid to become essential AI infrastructure
- Positive Sentiment: AT&T reiterated aggressive fiber and 5G expansion goals (including plans discussed publicly to reach many millions of locations by 2030), which investors view as positioning the company to capture AI-driven connectivity demand and higher-margin enterprise services. AT&T Inc. (T) Plans Major Fiber Expansion to 60 Million Locations by 2030
- Positive Sentiment: AT&T launched refreshed consumer wireless plans (Unlimited Your Way®) aimed at value and mix?and?match flexibility, a move that could stabilize gross adds and ARPU retention vs. rivals. AT&T Launches New Wireless Plans – Giving Customers More Value
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst upgrade (Arete to Neutral) and a $28 price target cited the company’s copper switch-off and improved cost profile, providing near-term technical/valuation support for the stock. Arete Upgrades AT&T (T) on Copper Switch-Off, Sets $28 Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: AT&T completed a CAD?denominated long?term debt offering (CAD$1.25B at 4.50%), signaling continued access to capital markets to fund the buildout but also adding to its debt maturity profile. AT&T Completes CAD-Denominated Long-Term Debt Offering
- Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing the scale and near-term cost of the $250B pledge — hiring, capex and execution risk could depress free cash flow and require sizable financing over years, which is a headline risk if revenue/efficiency gains lag. AT&T commits $250 billion investment to upgrade US telecom infrastructure for the AI era
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.
AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.
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