BNP Paribas Decreases Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

BNP Paribas lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. McKesson makes up about 1.2% of BNP Paribas’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BNP Paribas’ holdings in McKesson were worth $39,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 35.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 91.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,438,000 after buying an additional 36,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total transaction of $225,265.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,096.24. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,820. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $941.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $893.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $825.35. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $637.00 and a 1-year high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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