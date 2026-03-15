Analysts Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price at $36.36

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.3571.

A number of research firms recently commented on JD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Arete Research set a $32.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 2nd.

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JD.com Stock Up 1.4%

JD.com Increases Dividend

JD opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.41. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 396.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in JD.com by 106.7% during the third quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 215,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 269,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 53,223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 378,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 206,985 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 842,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,486,000 after acquiring an additional 53,810 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 261,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 156,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

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