Analysts Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price at $36.36

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2026

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JDGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.3571.

A number of research firms recently commented on JD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Arete Research set a $32.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD.com

JD.com Stock Up 1.4%

JD opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.41. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 396.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in JD.com by 106.7% during the third quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 215,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 269,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 53,223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 378,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 206,985 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 842,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,486,000 after acquiring an additional 53,810 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 261,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 156,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

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