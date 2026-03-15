Chai Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,506,337 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Chai Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,506,337 shares during the quarter. Equity Lifestyle Properties comprises approximately 2.6% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $45,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $1,243,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 910.4% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 100,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 90,454 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 229,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 586,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,587,000 after purchasing an additional 56,913 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:ELS opened at $67.83 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 102.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc (NYSE: ELS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company’s portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

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