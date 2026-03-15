California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,723,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509,909 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $426,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $1,784,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 26,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

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Pfizer Stock Down 1.0%

PFE stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Pfizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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