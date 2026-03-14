Tiptree Financial Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Tiptree Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

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Tiptree Financial Trading Up 1.2%

TIPT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. 410,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,440. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. Tiptree Financial has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $614.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.23.

About Tiptree Financial

Tiptree Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a specialty finance company that provides working capital solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tiptree Finance LLC, the company focuses on asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, and supply chain finance. Tiptree’s model is designed to help businesses manage cash flow, support growth initiatives, and optimize their balance sheets by unlocking liquidity tied up in receivables and inventory.

The company’s core services include invoice factoring and purchase order financing.

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