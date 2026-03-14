Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $245.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.45 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Douglas Elliman’s conference call:

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Douglas Elliman reported full-year revenue of $1.033 billion (up 3.8% YoY) and, excluding the disposed property-management business, revenue grew to $1.0 billion (up 4.4%).

(up 3.8% YoY) and, excluding the disposed property-management business, revenue grew to (up 4.4%). The company returned to operating income of $45.5 million , but that result included an $81.7 million one-time gain from the sale of its property management business; adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of $14.0 million but remains negative.

, but that result included an one-time gain from the sale of its property management business; adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of but remains negative. Balance sheet strength improved materially — the company ended 2025 with approximately $115.5 million of cash and no long-term debt after redeeming its convertible notes, giving it financial flexibility to pursue growth.

of cash and after redeeming its convertible notes, giving it financial flexibility to pursue growth. Luxury-market fundamentals remain strong, with average price per transaction rising to $1.86 million , meaningful increases in $5M+ and $10M+ home sales, and a robust development-marketing pipeline of $25.3 billion gross transaction value.

, meaningful increases in $5M+ and $10M+ home sales, and a robust development-marketing pipeline of gross transaction value. Early 2026 cash receipts showed near-term weakness — existing-home cash receipts were down ~11% and total brokerage cash receipts were down ~12.4% in January–February versus the prior year, highlighting potential short-term headwinds.

Douglas Elliman Trading Down 26.9%

DOUG stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 5,417,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Douglas Elliman has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Douglas Elliman in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Douglas Elliman by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 112,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 26.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 529,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 110,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 115.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 915,018 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 13.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 15.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period. 59.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

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Douglas Elliman (NYSE: DOUG) is one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in the United States, offering an array of services that span property sales, leasing and management. Founded in 1911 and headquartered in New York City, the firm has built a reputation for representing high-end residential properties and guiding clients through complex real estate transactions. Over the course of its history, Douglas Elliman has expanded its offerings to include specialized support for developers, investors and individual homeowners.

The company’s core business activities include residential brokerage, new development marketing, and property management.

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