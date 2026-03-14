Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

TSE:PNE traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 299,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,251. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$247.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -0.04. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.90.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of C$41.35 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0099907 earnings per share for the current year.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.