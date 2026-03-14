Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Short Interest Down 55.3% in February

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,558 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the February 12th total of 3,484 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,094 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,094 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

Shares of BFRGW stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 3,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,923. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. Bullfrog AI has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

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Bullfrog AI Company Profile

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Bullfrog AI Inc provides a cloud-based artificial intelligence platform designed to unlock value from high-value technical data in asset-intensive industries. The company’s software ingests and organizes disparate data sources—such as engineering documents, inspection reports and sensor readings—and applies natural language processing and machine learning to enable rapid search, analytics and knowledge management. By automating manual data-handling tasks, Bullfrog AI helps clients improve operational efficiency, reduce risk and accelerate decision-making.

The Bullfrog AI platform comprises modular applications that address key use cases in fields such as reliability engineering, field operations and regulatory compliance.

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