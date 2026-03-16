Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 564,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,733 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $3,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 598,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

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Jones Lang LaSalle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: JLL unveiled “Accelerate 2030” with long?term targets (8% revenue, 12% adj. EBITDA, 16% adj. EPS growth) and said it will boost buybacks to $3B, including a $200M accelerated repurchase — strong cash?return signal and strategic focus on data/AI services. PR Newswire

JLL unveiled “Accelerate 2030” with long?term targets (8% revenue, 12% adj. EBITDA, 16% adj. EPS growth) and said it will boost buybacks to $3B, including a $200M accelerated repurchase — strong cash?return signal and strategic focus on data/AI services. Positive Sentiment: MarketWatch coverage highlights JLL increasing its share?buyback to $3B — a direct shareholder?value action that reduces float and typically supports the stock. MarketWatch

MarketWatch coverage highlights JLL increasing its share?buyback to $3B — a direct shareholder?value action that reduces float and typically supports the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted estimates: Zacks Research raised Q1–Q4 and multi?year EPS forecasts and has a “Strong?Buy” stance — upward revisions bolster near?term earnings expectations and valuation upside. Zacks

Analysts lifted estimates: Zacks Research raised Q1–Q4 and multi?year EPS forecasts and has a “Strong?Buy” stance — upward revisions bolster near?term earnings expectations and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Broader analyst sentiment shows elevated price targets (consensus midpoint well above current levels) and multiple buy/strong?buy ratings — analyst support helps momentum and investor confidence. Zacks Analysts Roundup

Broader analyst sentiment shows elevated price targets (consensus midpoint well above current levels) and multiple buy/strong?buy ratings — analyst support helps momentum and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Technical/market factors: short interest has declined (~13.5% month?over?month), lowering short?pressure and supporting upside potential.

Technical/market factors: short interest has declined (~13.5% month?over?month), lowering short?pressure and supporting upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Routine index/disclosure activity: a share?sale disclosure tied to Russell 1000 rebalancing was reported — informational rather than operational. KalkineMedia

Routine index/disclosure activity: a share?sale disclosure tied to Russell 1000 rebalancing was reported — informational rather than operational. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: Director Deborah McAneny sold 2,500 shares (~$751k) on March 10 — a modest negative signal on insider conviction, though size is small relative to institutional holdings. SEC filing: SEC Form 4

Insider sale: Director Deborah McAneny sold 2,500 shares (~$751k) on March 10 — a modest negative signal on insider conviction, though size is small relative to institutional holdings. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its price target slightly (from $360 to $355) and moved to an “equal weight” rating — a modest cautionary note versus other bullish coverage. Benzinga

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Insider Activity at Jones Lang LaSalle

In related news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total value of $751,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,992.50. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL stock opened at $299.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $194.36 and a fifty-two week high of $363.06.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.25 by $1.46. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

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