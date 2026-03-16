Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Latham Group (SWIM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Latham Group (NASDAQ: SWIM):
- 3/5/2026 – Latham Group was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.
- 3/4/2026 – Latham Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair.
- 3/4/2026 – Latham Group had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2026 – Latham Group had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.75 to $9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2026 – Latham Group had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures and supplies a broad range of aquatic products and services for residential and commercial applications. Offerings include fiberglass and vinyl-liner pool shells, commercial water park structures, water slides, surf simulators, pumps, filters, heaters and sanitation systems. The company also provides parts, equipment and technical support for pool installation, maintenance and repair.
Headquartered in the United States, Latham Group maintains manufacturing and distribution centers throughout North America and Europe.
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