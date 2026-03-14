Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Trims Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lessened its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 67,879 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $70,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,518,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,060,427,000 after buying an additional 1,252,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,555,961,000 after buying an additional 266,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $4,275,378,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,357,572,000 after buying an additional 98,693 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.07. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.