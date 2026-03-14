iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 997,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 389,429 shares.The stock last traded at $32.81 and had previously closed at $31.83.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1%
The company has a market capitalization of $830.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.9271 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 795.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile
The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
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