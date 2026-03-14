Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Short Interest Up 57.9% in February

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 330,524 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the February 12th total of 209,287 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,018 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,018 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Insider Transactions at Atara Biotherapeutics
In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Innovation Ltd Panacea sold 80,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $488,962.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,324,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,039,387.22. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.8%
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, New Street Research set a $6.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATRA
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel T-cell immunotherapies to transform the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Atara leverages its proprietary off-the-shelf allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-directed T-cell platform to generate engineered cell therapies designed to target EBV-driven malignancies and immune-mediated disorders.
The company’s lead product candidate, tabelecleucel, is an off-the-shelf, EBV-specific T-cell therapy in clinical development for the treatment of EBV-positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (PTLD) and other EBV-associated cancers.
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