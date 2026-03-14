Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Short Interest Up 57.9% in February

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 330,524 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the February 12th total of 209,287 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,018 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,018 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Innovation Ltd Panacea sold 80,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $488,962.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,324,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,039,387.22. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.8%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATRA stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 170,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,322. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of -0.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, New Street Research set a $6.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATRA

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel T-cell immunotherapies to transform the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Atara leverages its proprietary off-the-shelf allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-directed T-cell platform to generate engineered cell therapies designed to target EBV-driven malignancies and immune-mediated disorders.

The company’s lead product candidate, tabelecleucel, is an off-the-shelf, EBV-specific T-cell therapy in clinical development for the treatment of EBV-positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (PTLD) and other EBV-associated cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.