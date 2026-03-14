Insider Buying: Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Purchases $14,613,315.10 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) Director Atlantic L.P. General acquired 842,266 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $14,613,315.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,875,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,393,429.70. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Atlantic L.P. General also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 11th, Atlantic L.P. General bought 900,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $16,569,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Atlantic L.P. General purchased 1,103,749 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $19,381,832.44.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

ALKT opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alkami Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 398.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 54.5% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

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Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.

Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami’s platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.

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