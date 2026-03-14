PS International Group (NASDAQ:PSIG) and TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Critical Analysis

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) and PS International Group (NASDAQ:PSIG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TFI International and PS International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFI International 3.94% 13.73% 5.04% PS International Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

TFI International has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PS International Group has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFI International 0 9 10 1 2.60 PS International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TFI International and PS International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

TFI International presently has a consensus target price of $127.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.32%. Given TFI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TFI International is more favorable than PS International Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of TFI International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of PS International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of TFI International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.0% of PS International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TFI International and PS International Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFI International $7.88 billion 1.06 $310.55 million $3.72 27.40 PS International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TFI International has higher revenue and earnings than PS International Group.

Summary

TFI International beats PS International Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFI International

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TFI International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank, container, and dedicated services. This segment also carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2023, it operates 11,455 trucks, 34,599 trailers, and 7,504 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About PS International Group

(Get Free Report)

PS International Group Ltd. engages in providing logistics and supply chain solutions. The company was founded on September 12, 2023 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

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