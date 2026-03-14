Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,785 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 3.2% of Thematics Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $70,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 542.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Synopsys by 4,780.9% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 40,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 23,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $531.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $412.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $461.93 and a 200-day moving average of $464.57.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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