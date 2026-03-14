Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.48 Billion Holdings in Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,299,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037,720 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.04% of Astrazeneca worth $2,478,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Astrazeneca by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Astrazeneca by 32.0% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Astrazeneca by 3.3% during the third quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Astrazeneca by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

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Astrazeneca Trading Down 1.2%

AZN stock opened at $190.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $294.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.32. Astrazeneca Plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.48 and a fifty-two week high of $212.71.

Astrazeneca Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.595 per share. This represents a yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Astrazeneca’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Astrazeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

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About Astrazeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

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