Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.5150. 82,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 73,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Down 1.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.

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Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,490,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 866,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 122,226 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 71,742 shares in the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 291,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 172,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) is a diversified, closed-end interval fund that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Managed by Highland Capital Management, the fund pursues a multi-asset strategy, allocating across global equities, fixed income instruments, and alternative investments. Its flexible mandate allows the portfolio team to shift exposures between regions and asset classes in response to changing market conditions.

The fund’s investment approach emphasizes risk management and diversification.

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