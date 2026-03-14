Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.5150. 82,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 73,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Down 1.3%
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile
The Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) is a diversified, closed-end interval fund that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Managed by Highland Capital Management, the fund pursues a multi-asset strategy, allocating across global equities, fixed income instruments, and alternative investments. Its flexible mandate allows the portfolio team to shift exposures between regions and asset classes in response to changing market conditions.
The fund’s investment approach emphasizes risk management and diversification.
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