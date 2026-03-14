DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft, headquartered in Cologne, Germany, is one of the world’s longest-standing engine manufacturers, tracing its origins to 1864 when Nicolaus August Otto developed the first functional internal combustion engine. Over the decades, DEUTZ has evolved through technological milestones—including the advent of high-speed diesel engines—and played a pivotal role in defining power solutions for industrial applications.
The company’s core business centers on designing, producing, and distributing air- and liquid-cooled diesel and gas engines.
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