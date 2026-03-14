Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,028 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the February 12th total of 7,624 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,630 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,630 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 365.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 71,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 56,108 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after buying an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 137.6% during the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,390,000.

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Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $124.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,442. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $89.23 and a 52-week high of $134.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average of $122.86.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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