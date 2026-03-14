Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Trading Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64.24 and last traded at GBX 63.04. 36,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 197,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.
Taylor Maritime Investments Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.32. The firm has a market cap of £112.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.41.
Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile
The Company is focused on navigating shipping market cycles on behalf of its shareholders, leveraging a dynamic and experienced management team with deep relationships in the industry and an agile business model underpinned by low leverage and financial flexibility, to deliver long-term attractive returns through both income and capital appreciation.
The Company’s target dividend policy is 8 cents p.a.
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