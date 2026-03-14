Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Trading Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64.24 and last traded at GBX 63.04. 36,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 197,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.

Taylor Maritime Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.32. The firm has a market cap of £112.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.41.

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Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile

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Taylor Maritime Limited (formerly Taylor Maritime Investments Limited) is a shipping company listed under the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Official List, with its shares trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since May 2021. Between May 2021 and February 2025, the Company was listed under the closed-ended investment funds category of the Official List.

The Company is focused on navigating shipping market cycles on behalf of its shareholders, leveraging a dynamic and experienced management team with deep relationships in the industry and an agile business model underpinned by low leverage and financial flexibility, to deliver long-term attractive returns through both income and capital appreciation.

The Company’s target dividend policy is 8 cents p.a.

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