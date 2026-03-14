AltaGas Ltd. (ALA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on March 31st

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.334 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a 6.0% increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

AltaGas Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of TSE:ALA traded up C$0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$48.44. 894,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,675. The stock has a market cap of C$15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.49. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$35.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

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AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter. AltaGas had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.3006093 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage. Natural gas is sold and purchased for both commercial and industrial users.

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