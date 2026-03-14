Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 197,867 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the February 12th total of 320,233 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,096 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 55,096 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Rail Vision

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rail Vision stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 186,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.53% of Rail Vision as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

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Rail Vision Price Performance

Shares of Rail Vision stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 38,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,672. Rail Vision has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rail Vision to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research raised Rail Vision to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rail Vision in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Research Report on RVSN

Rail Vision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rail Vision Ltd. is an Israel-based technology company specializing in vision-based safety and automation solutions for the global rail industry. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, the company develops and deploys AI-driven systems that use advanced cameras and machine learning algorithms to detect obstacles and hazards along railway tracks. Rail Vision’s flagship offering integrates trackside sensors with onboard vision systems to provide real-time alerts of objects such as vehicles, debris, animals and people, enabling operators to enhance safety and operational efficiency.

The company’s product suite comprises both stationary and mobile sensing units.

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