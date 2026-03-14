LogProstyle Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LogProstyle Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,657 shares, an increase of 99.9% from the February 12th total of 1,329 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,434 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,434 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LogProstyle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. 10,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,095. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. LogProstyle has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

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LogProstyle (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LogProstyle Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LogProstyle stock. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LogProstyle Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 95,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.41% of LogProstyle as of its most recent SEC filing.

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LogProstyle, Inc is a holding company, which owns and operates a real estate renovation and resale business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Hotel, and Others. The Real estate segment provides real estate-related services, such as design and renovation, and real estate development. The Hotel segment covers hotel management and accommodation in Japan and Vietnam. The Others segment includes additional services such as the sale of housing equipment and materials, restaurant operation, and information technology consulting.

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