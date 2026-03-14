Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SEGG) Short Interest Update

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SEGG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 797,026 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 12th total of 1,046,911 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,195,836 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,195,836 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lottery.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lottery.com in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

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Lottery.com Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lottery.com

Shares of NASDAQ SEGG remained flat at $1.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 252,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,100. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.46. Lottery.com has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lottery.com stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SEGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.64% of Lottery.com as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lottery.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lottery.com (NASDAQ: SEGG) operates a digital platform designed to streamline lottery participation by enabling users to purchase entries into state-regulated lotteries via mobile devices or the web. The company’s flagship mobile application and website serve as a gateway for consumers to participate in Powerball®, Mega Millions® and a range of other national and regional lottery drawings. Through partnerships with lottery providers, Lottery.com handles ticket procurement, secure storage and digital delivery of scanned tickets, offering a convenient alternative to traditional retail purchase.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Addison, Texas, Lottery.com has expanded its footprint beyond the United States, exploring opportunities in international markets such as Mexico and select European jurisdictions.

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