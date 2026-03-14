Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.62 and last traded at $44.70. Approximately 3,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 9,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 84,427 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 7,104.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.