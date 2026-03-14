Short Interest in Jackson Acquisition Company II (NYSE:JACS) Increases By 103.3%

Jackson Acquisition Company II (NYSE:JACS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,683 shares, an increase of 103.3% from the February 12th total of 828 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,046 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,046 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jackson Acquisition Company II Stock Performance

Shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 110,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. Jackson Acquisition Company II has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Acquisition Company II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Jackson Acquisition Company II during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $910,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II during the second quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II by 3.3% during the third quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period.

Jackson Acquisition Company II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Acquisition Company II is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JACS. As a blank?check vehicle, it has no commercial operations of its own but is sponsored by Jackson Square Partners, an investment firm with experience in middle?market private equity and venture capital. The company’s primary objective is to identify, acquire, or merge with one or more businesses that operate in target industries and deliver long?term value to its shareholders.

The SPAC completed its initial public offering in late 2021, raising capital through a trust account to fund its acquisition strategy.

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