M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $92,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 112,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,555,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 9th. DA Davidson raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $338.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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