Peel Hunt (LON:PEEL) Shares Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Peel Hunt Limited (LON:PEEL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 111 and last traded at GBX 113. Approximately 221,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 175,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.

Peel Hunt Stock Down 5.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 80.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.55. The firm has a market cap of £122.53 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.14.

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Insider Transactions at Peel Hunt

In other news, insider Michael Lee sold 119,998 shares of Peel Hunt stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 108, for a total transaction of £129,597.84. Also, insider Billy Neve sold 20,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 116, for a total value of £24,328.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,054 shares of company stock worth $16,157,616. Insiders own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Peel Hunt Company Profile

Peel Hunt is a leading specialist in UK Investment Banking. We combine expert research and distribution, a range of investment banking services and an execution services hub that provides liquidity to UK capital markets.. Our purpose is to nurture and guide people through the evolution of business. We achieve this through a proven, joined-up approach that consistently delivers value to UK corporates, global institutions and trading counterparties alike.

We have over 150 corporate clients (including over 40 in the FTSE FTSE 350).

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