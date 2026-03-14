Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) Trading Down 7.5% – Should You Sell?

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.4150 and last traded at $36.58. 20,308 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 314% from the average session volume of 4,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

Technip Energies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27.

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About Technip Energies

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Technip Energies N.V. is a global engineering and technology company formed in 2021 through the spin-off of the engineering and construction arm of TechnipFMC. Headquartered in Paris, France, the company specializes in delivering large-scale projects for the energy sector, with a particular emphasis on the transition to low-carbon solutions. Technip Energies combines deep technical expertise with integrated project management to support clients across the hydrocarbon value chain and emerging energy markets.

The company’s core offerings include front-end engineering design (FEED), detailed engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and project management.

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