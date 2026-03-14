Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 and last traded at GBX 4.08. 265,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,414,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Poolbeg Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th.

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Poolbeg Pharma Trading Up 2.4%

Poolbeg Pharma Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.00.

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Poolbeg Pharma plc (AIM: POLB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a core focus on transforming the cancer immunotherapy field. The Company’s lead asset, POLB 001, has the potential to expand administration of cancer immunotherapies from centralised specialist cancer centres into community hospitals by making the treatments safer through the prevention of the life-threatening side effect, Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS). As such, POLB 001 could increase the number of patients that can receive these life-saving treatments, thereby increasing the market opportunity.

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