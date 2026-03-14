JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 51,388 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the February 12th total of 36,525 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,840 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,840 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPEF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 470.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Trading Down 0.6%
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.08. The stock had a trading volume of 203,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,550. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $55.46 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.66.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Announces Dividend
About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF
The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
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