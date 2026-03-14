JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 51,388 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the February 12th total of 36,525 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,840 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,840 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPEF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 470.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

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JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Trading Down 0.6%

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.08. The stock had a trading volume of 203,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,550. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $55.46 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.66.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Announces Dividend

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.5228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

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