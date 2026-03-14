Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Stock Price Down 20.3% – What’s Next?

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report) shares fell 20.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.1861 and last traded at $0.2390. 914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 11,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Maris-Tech Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maris-Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maris-Tech stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Maris-Tech comprises about 0.0% of Empery Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd (NASDAQ: MTEKW) is a digital marketing technology provider offering an integrated aggregator platform for the end-to-end management of online advertising campaigns. The company’s solution enables clients to plan, execute and optimize campaigns across search, social, display, video and email channels through a single interface, combining budget allocation tools, automated bidding algorithms and real-time performance tracking.

Maris-Tech’s platform brings together campaign data into unified dashboards, delivering detailed analytics and reporting that help businesses evaluate return on investment and refine marketing strategies.

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