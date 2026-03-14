Auna S.A. (NYSE:AUNA) Short Interest Update

Auna S.A. (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 436,807 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the February 12th total of 311,888 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 590,559 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 590,559 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Auna

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Auna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auna during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auna during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auna in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auna in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000.

Get Auna alerts:

Auna Price Performance

AUNA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 508,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,258. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.09. Auna has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Auna ( NYSE:AUNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $336.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Auna had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Auna will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AUNA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Auna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Auna in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Auna in a research note on Friday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of Auna in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Auna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Auna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Auna

About Auna

(Get Free Report)

Auna, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AUNA, is a Peruvian integrated healthcare services company headquartered in Lima. The firm operates a diversified care network that spans hospitals, outpatient medical centers, diagnostic imaging and laboratory facilities, as well as optical and dental clinics. Auna’s organizational structure is designed to support a continuum of care model, offering both general and specialized treatments across multiple touchpoints.

The company delivers a broad range of clinical services, including emergency care, inpatient and outpatient surgery, obstetrics, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, and other specialized disciplines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.