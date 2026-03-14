Auna S.A. (NYSE:AUNA) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2026

Auna S.A. (NYSE:AUNAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 436,807 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the February 12th total of 311,888 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 590,559 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 590,559 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Auna

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Auna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auna during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auna during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auna in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auna in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000.

Auna Price Performance

AUNA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 508,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,258. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.09. Auna has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Auna (NYSE:AUNAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $336.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Auna had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Auna will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AUNA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Auna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Auna in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Auna in a research note on Friday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of Auna in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Auna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Auna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Auna

About Auna

(Get Free Report)

Auna, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AUNA, is a Peruvian integrated healthcare services company headquartered in Lima. The firm operates a diversified care network that spans hospitals, outpatient medical centers, diagnostic imaging and laboratory facilities, as well as optical and dental clinics. Auna’s organizational structure is designed to support a continuum of care model, offering both general and specialized treatments across multiple touchpoints.

The company delivers a broad range of clinical services, including emergency care, inpatient and outpatient surgery, obstetrics, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, and other specialized disciplines.

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