SKK Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SKK) Short Interest Down 54.6% in February

SKK Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 24,712 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the February 12th total of 54,440 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,935 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,935 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SKK in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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SKK Trading Down 0.9%

About SKK

Shares of SKK stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.27. 17,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,493. SKK has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

(Get Free Report)

SKK Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil engineering services in Singapore. It undertakes subsurface utility works, such as power and telecommunication cable laying works, water pipeline works, and sewer rehabilitation works. The company also offers gas pipeline and sewer construction works; and underground piping, underground utility infrastructure construction and maintenance, horizontal directional drilling, and plumbing and sanitary works. It serves government authorities, utility companies, or contractors.

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