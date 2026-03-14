Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) CEO Andrew Dakos Buys 1,700 Shares of Stock

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dakos acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,770. This trade represents a 2.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Dakos also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, Andrew Dakos bought 3,324 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,944.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Andrew Dakos purchased 12,500 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $74,625.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Andrew Dakos purchased 12,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $72,120.00.

On Friday, February 27th, Andrew Dakos purchased 2,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $12,400.00.

On Thursday, February 26th, Andrew Dakos acquired 5,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Andrew Dakos acquired 6,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $36,180.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Andrew Dakos acquired 10,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,700.00.

Total Return Securities Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE SWZ opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Total Return Securities

Total Return Securities Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Total Return Securities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. North Ground Capital raised its position in Total Return Securities by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 661,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 467,622 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in Total Return Securities by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 413,169 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 325,669 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Total Return Securities by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 605,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 302,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total Return Securities during the fourth quarter worth $1,355,000. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.

SWZ’s investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.

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