Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.15.

WCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Whitecap Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WCP

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of WCP opened at C$14.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$6.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.11.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1226131 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.70%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

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Whitecap Resources Inc is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.

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