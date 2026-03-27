PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,700,321 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 8,045,806 shares.The stock last traded at $106.0940 and had previously closed at $98.09.

Key Stories Impacting PDD

Here are the key news stories impacting PDD this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital set a $170.00 price objective on PDD in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Arete Research set a $130.00 price objective on PDD in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 target price on shares of PDD in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

PDD Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,810,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,397,000 after purchasing an additional 425,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PDD by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,759,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,720,000 after buying an additional 359,921 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PDD by 305.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,728,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,991,000 after buying an additional 5,070,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,397,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,465,000 after acquiring an additional 258,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD (NASDAQ: PDD) is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

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